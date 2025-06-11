BJP to finalise new national president by early July through consensus, say party sources

NEW DELHI: All suspense surrounding the new national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to end either by the end of June or in early July, with the expected final selection of a candidate through a consensus within the party’s constitutional framework for the post.

The BJP central leadership is in the process of completing all organisational formalities required for the election of the new party president. Currently, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, J P Nadda, is serving as the incumbent president, now in his second extended term.

A senior reliable source told this newspaper on the sidelines of an interaction programme held to mark the completion of 11 years of the Modi government, “We are not going to further prolong the election of a new national president. In a majority of states, organisational elections have been completed and office bearers have been elected, and in the remaining a few states, soon would be completed."

A central election team will be formed by the central unit to oversee the election process, including the nomination and selection of a candidate through consensus, in line with the party’s organisational traditions.