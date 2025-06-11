BSF jawan who took part in Operation Sindoor honoured with multiple rounds of applause during IndiGo flight

NEW DELHI: The noble gesture of a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel who saved the lives of fellow soldiers during heavy firing from Pakistan during Operation Sindoor on May 7 received multiple rounds of applause from co-passengers on board an IndiGo flight he was travelling.

The jawan’s gesture was acknowledged by the Flight Captain on the flight heading from Delhi to Bengaluru on Tuesday morning (June 10).

Assistant Sub Inspector of Border Security Force (BSF), Rajapaksh B T, was quietly seated on a window seat, when the Flight Captain drew the attention of flyers to the presence of a special traveller.

Facing the flyers, the Captain took the mike and said (in English), “This message is to honour a very special traveller on board. During Operation Sindoor on May 7 and 8, Assistant Sub Inspector, General Duty, Rajapaksh B T,General Duty, 165 Battalion Border Security Force was seriously injured while helping fellow soldiers during heavy firing at the international border near Jammu. His fearless action even when under attack helped save the lives of fellow soldiers and forced the enemy to retreat. “

The captain added, “He showed true courage, true courage, quick thinking and dedication to duty. Let us honour him with a round of applause. “