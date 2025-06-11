CBI files charge sheet against eight accused in French Embassy visa fraud case

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday said it has filed a charge sheet against eight accused in a case linked to the French Embassy Visa fraud syndicate. The accused include a Local Law Officer in the Visa Department of the Embassy of France, his father, brother and wife, two visa agents and two middlemen.

The charge sheet was filed before a special court here, as the CBI’s International Operations Division had registered a case in this connection after the agency received inputs of a visa fraud in the Embassy of France, New Delhi, it said.

A spokesperson of the CBI said, “In the investigation, it was established that during the period between January, 2021 and May, 2022, while working as Local Law Officer in Visa Department of the Embassy of France, New Delhi, the accused targeted applicants from Punjab seeking Schengen visas, through a network of visa agents and induced them to give huge amount of money for obtaining Schengen visas.”

Those who have been named in the charge sheet include Shubham Shokeen, the Local Law Officer, his brother Abhishek Shokeen, his father Samunder Singh, his wife Aarti Choudhary, visa agents Balwinder Singh Bartia and Pritpal Singh. The two middlemen are Jashandeep Singh Sidhu and Bhawan Shokeen, who are named in the charge sheet.