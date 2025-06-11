Congress expels Digvijaya Singh’s brother Laxman Singh for six years over anti-party activities

BHOPAL: Regularly embarrassing the grand old party with his public utterances over the last few years, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh’s ex-MP and former MLA brother Laxman Singh finally got the axe from the Congress on Wednesday.

“He (Laxman Singh) has been expelled from the party’s primary membership for six years with immediate effect by the party’s national president, due to his anti-party activities,” said an AICC official statement signed by member secretary of the party’s disciplinary committee Tariq Anwar on Wednesday.

While Singh (the five-times former MP from Rajgarh seat of central MP and one-time Congress MLA from Chachauda seat of Guna district) has repeatedly been embarrassing the party with his controversial public utterances, what has prompted the party to act against him, is his April 25 statement.

On April 25, Singh had made controversial statements about the party's former president and current leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi, Gandhi’s brother-in-law, Robert Vadra and the Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah.

The ex-MP had said in his hometown Raghogarh (Guna), “Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law's childish statement, how long will we tolerate it. Even Rahul Ji (Rahul Gandhi) needs to speak thoughtfully now, as he is the leader of opposition. Their nadaniyaan (foolishness) too are responsible for such statements.”