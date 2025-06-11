ECI initiates technical consultations on Aadhaar-Voter ID linking

PUDUCHERRY: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has begun technical consultations with UIDAI to explore the modalities of linking Aadhaar with Voter ID cards in a bid to streamline voter identification and prevent electoral fraud.

“This is basically to work out the modalities for the linking and make it seamless,” said P Pawan, Deputy Director (Media Wing), ECI, while addressing the media in Puducherry on Tuesday.

As part of broader electoral reforms, Pawan highlighted the implementation of a new mechanism to identify and resolve duplicate entries in the Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) database.

“Duplicate issues have been found and resolved in about 0.3% of the EPICs,” he stated.

A major digital upgrade is also on the horizon with the rollout of ECINET, a new integrated dashboard designed to replace nearly 40 separate websites and applications currently used by the Commission.