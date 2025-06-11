Economics section of Grade VII NCERT syllabus undergoes major revamp

NEW DELHI: In keeping with the times, an upgraded and modernised textbook for Grade VII has been released by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), an autonomous organisation under the Education Ministry, on Tuesday (June 10).

The economics section has seen a major revamp with latest developments including digital payment incorporated in it. NCERT books are used by the CBSE for its students with a few State governments also adopting them.

The social science textbook titled `Exploring Society: India and Beyond', which incorporates History, Geography and Economics with colour photographs and modern examples was released online.

Speaking to The New Indian Express about the changes being made, Srishti Chauhan, Young Professional, of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, said, “We have updated the syllabus in tune with the times in the just completed Part-I book for Class VII which has been uploaded online. It would be adopted by the CBSE for the academic year 2025-2026. Part-II is getting ready now. We are also updating both the parts for Class VIII for this academic year.”