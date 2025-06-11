IMD issues health advisory as Heatwave grips North India; relief likely after three days

NEW DELHI: Northwest and Central India are expected to experience severe heatwave conditions, with temperatures reaching around 45°C over the next three days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for the region, advising residents to take precautions against extreme daytime heat and warmer-than-usual nights.
According to the IMD, heatwave conditions will persist in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and North Madhya Pradesh until June 16. Additionally, hot and humid weather is likely to continue in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha until June 11. Isolated areas of Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan can expect warm night conditions until June 12.
The IMD has noted that maximum temperatures across many areas of Northwest India have ranged between 43-47°C in recent days.
On 10 June, the highest maximum temperature was recorded at Bhatinda, Punjab at 47.6°C, followed by 47.4°C at Ganganagar. Other high readings included 46.3°C in Kota and parts of Delhi (Lodi Road, Ridge, Ayanagar), with Ayanagar reporting a high of 45.5°C. Sirsa in Haryana recorded 46.2°C.
In its health advisory, the IMD highlighted a high risk of heat illness and heat stroke across all age groups in Rajasthan and adjoining areas. In Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh, under orange alert, people exposed to the sun for prolonged periods or engaged in heavy work are especially vulnerable.
According to the Heat Risk Index published by CEEW, Delhi ranks among the top 10 most vulnerable states and union territories, with 55% of its districts falling in the very high-risk category and the rest in the high-risk category.
Dr Vishwas Chitale, Senior Programme Lead at CEEW, noted that the combination of heat and humidity can result in felt temperatures 3–5°C higher than dry heat. “In Delhi, six additional warm nights per summer have been observed in the past decade, which further increases heat vulnerability,” he added.
The southwest monsoon, which arrived eight days early before its usual date of 1 June, paused for two weeks due to the intrusion of dry westerly winds, disrupting its rapid progress.
The latest IMD forecast suggests that the monsoon will reactivate in the coming days over the southern peninsula and western India. Extremely heavy rainfall is predicted on 13–14 June, followed by further advancement of monsoon winds into eastern India.