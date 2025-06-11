IMD issues health advisory as Heatwave grips North India; relief likely after three days

NEW DELHI: Northwest and Central India are expected to experience severe heatwave conditions, with temperatures reaching around 45°C over the next three days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for the region, advising residents to take precautions against extreme daytime heat and warmer-than-usual nights.

According to the IMD, heatwave conditions will persist in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and North Madhya Pradesh until June 16. Additionally, hot and humid weather is likely to continue in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha until June 11. Isolated areas of Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan can expect warm night conditions until June 12.

The IMD has noted that maximum temperatures across many areas of Northwest India have ranged between 43-47°C in recent days.

On 10 June, the highest maximum temperature was recorded at Bhatinda, Punjab at 47.6°C, followed by 47.4°C at Ganganagar. Other high readings included 46.3°C in Kota and parts of Delhi (Lodi Road, Ridge, Ayanagar), with Ayanagar reporting a high of 45.5°C. Sirsa in Haryana recorded 46.2°C.