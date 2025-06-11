INDIA bloc hit as AAP announces decision to contest solo in Bihar assembly elections

PATNA: Opposition INDIA bloc suffered a major setback after Aaam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced to contest the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar independently. Assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to be held in October-November this year.

AAP convenor Saurabh Bhardwaj said on Wednesday that AAP will contest Bihar polls solo and field its candidates in all the 243 assembly seats. “We will not tie up with any political coalition and will field candidates in all the seats,” he told the media in Delhi.

Saurabh Bhardwaj’s statement came barely a week after AAP joint secretary Manoranjan Singh revealed that the party has started preparations for contesting assembly elections in Bihar. Singh said that he would try his luck from the Taraiya assembly constituency in Saran district.

Bhardwaj said that people from villages in Bihar were in Delhi. “The people from Bihar have seen development works carried out by AAP in the national capital during its tenure. We have promised a similar kind of development in Bihar as well,” he added.