India lauded at ILO meet for covering 94 crore citizens under social protection benefits

NEW DELHI: The major achievement by India in covering over 94 crore people under social protection benefits came in for much appreciation during the International Labour Organisation meet in Geneva on Wednesday. The organisation officially acknowledged the country’s achievement and published it on its dashboard.

Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is leading an Indian delegation to Geneva, Switzerland, from 10th to 12th June to participate in the 113th session of the International Labour Conference (ILC) of the ILO.

“A total of 64.3% of India’s population,which represents over 94 crore people, are now covered under at least one social protection benefit. In 2015, this figure was just 19%. In terms of beneficiary count, India now ranks second in the world, providing social protection to around 94 crore citizens,” an official release said.

The Director General of ILO praised India’s focused welfare policies for the poor and labour class under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the release said.