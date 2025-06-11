India, US conduct maiden Special Forces drill ‘Tiger Claw’ to boost interoperability

NEW DELHI: In a first-of-its-kind independent Special Forces exercise between India and the United States, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the United States Air Force (USAF) have successfully conducted Exercise "Tiger Claw" across North India.

The IAF on Wednesday said the exercise, aimed at strengthening the partnership between the two Air Forces, began on May 26 and concluded at the Garud Regimental Training Centre (GRTC).

During the two-week-long joint exercise, the two forces engaged in mutual exchange of best practices in special operations, conducted joint training, and built interoperability capabilities, the IAF added.

Conducted at various locations in North India from 26 May to 10 June, the IAF said, “The objective of the exercise included expanding partnership, mutual exchange of best practices in special operations, and joint training between the two Air Forces to develop interoperability.”

The GRTC is a crucial facility for training the IAF's elite Special Forces unit, the Garud Commandos, and is situated at Air Force Station, Chandinagar, in Uttar Pradesh.

There are institutional exchanges and training programmes between the armed forces of the two countries at various levels. As far as the two air forces are concerned, they also conduct several air exercises, including the bilateral Cope India, and participate in other multinational drills such as Tarang Shakti and Red Flag.