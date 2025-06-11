Indian Navy, UK Carrier Strike Group carry out Passage Exercise in North Arabian Sea

NEW DELHI: Adding to the initiatives aimed at bolstering India-UK defence ties, the Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Tabar, a submarine, and P8I aircraft participated in a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) in the North Arabian Sea.

The Indian Navy on Tuesday said the exercise involved the UK Carrier Strike Group, comprising HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Richmond.

The multi-faceted naval exercise was conducted on 9 and 10 June 2025, and involved “unified control of integral helicopters, tactical manoeuvres, coordinated anti-submarine operations and professional exchange of officers,” added the Navy.

The joint exercise demonstrates the deepening cooperation between the Indian Navy and the Royal Navy, showcasing a shared commitment to maritime security and robust bilateral ties. This collaboration underscores the strong relationship between the two navies and their dedication to maintaining a secure and stable maritime environment.

India-UK bilateral defence ties have seen consistent progress through high-level visits, joint service exercises, and even policy changes.