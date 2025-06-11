Indian Navy, UK Carrier Strike Group carry out Passage Exercise in North Arabian Sea

NEW DELHI: Adding to the initiatives aimed at bolstering India-UK defence ties, the Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Tabar, a submarine, and P8I aircraft participated in a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) in the North Arabian Sea.
The Indian Navy on Tuesday said the exercise involved the UK Carrier Strike Group, comprising HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Richmond.
The multi-faceted naval exercise was conducted on 9 and 10 June 2025, and involved “unified control of integral helicopters, tactical manoeuvres, coordinated anti-submarine operations and professional exchange of officers,” added the Navy.
The joint exercise demonstrates the deepening cooperation between the Indian Navy and the Royal Navy, showcasing a shared commitment to maritime security and robust bilateral ties. This collaboration underscores the strong relationship between the two navies and their dedication to maintaining a secure and stable maritime environment.
India-UK bilateral defence ties have seen consistent progress through high-level visits, joint service exercises, and even policy changes.
While Defence Secretary R K Singh visited the UK in April this year, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation in January with the UK Secretary of State for Defence, John Healey, to review progress made in niche defence technology areas.
The year 2024 marked significant developments in bilateral defence and strategic discussions between India and the United Kingdom. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh became the first Indian Defence Minister in 22 years to visit the UK, leading a high-level delegation in January.
This visit focused on discussions regarding defence, security, and industrial cooperation. The last visit by an Indian Defence Minister to the UK was in January 2002, when George Fernandes held the position.
The India-United Kingdom bilateral partnership was upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2021, with a ten-year (2030) Roadmap. The 2030 Roadmap includes commitments to deepen cooperation on health, climate, trade, education, science and technology, and defence.
The 2030 Roadmap envisions that India and the UK are committed to a partnership that delivers for both countries. "Our 2030 vision is for revitalised and dynamic connections between our people; re-energised trade, investment and technological collaboration that improves the lives and livelihoods of our citizens; enhanced defence and security cooperation that brings a more secure Indian Ocean Region and Indo-Pacific and India-UK leadership in climate, clean energy and health that acts as a global force for good," says the vision document.