India’s fertility rate drops below replaceable level

NEW DELHI: The United Nations Population Fund’s latest report predicts that India’s population will reach an estimated 1.46 billion by 2025 but at the same time the fertility rate has declined below the replaceable level. Right now the fertility rate is precariously placed at 1.9. This means soon the population curve will start moving south.

According to UNFPA’s 2025 State of World Population Report, in the next 40 years India will reach an estimated population of about 1.7 billion before it starts declining.

The report says that nearly 36 percent of adult women in India experience unintended pregnancies while 30 percent face an unfulfilled desire to have either more or fewer children.

The report says that 23 percent face both the issues. It stresses the need to shift focus from concerns about under-population and overpopulation to addressing unmet needs regarding sexual health, contraception, and family planning.

Despite decline in fertility rate, India’s youthful population remains significant with 24 percent in 0-14 age-group and 26 percent in 10 and 24. A substantial 68% is of working age aged between 15-64 presenting a potential demographic dividend if matched by adequate employment and policy support.