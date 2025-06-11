'It will come back to haunt you eventually': Jaishankar warns West over terrorism

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said the recent confrontation between India and Pakistan was not just a mere conflict between two neighbours, but it was about combating terrorism, which will eventually come back to haunt the West.

Speaking in an interview with the European news website 'Euractiv', Jaishankar said, "Let me remind you of something There was a man named Osama bin Laden. Why did he, of all people, feel safe living for years in a Pakistani military town, right next to their equivalent of West Point?".

"I want the world to understand that this isn't merely an India- Pakistan issue. It's about terrorism. And that very same terrorism will eventually come back to haunt you," he said while criticising the international media for framing Operation Sindoor as a tit-for-tat between two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed 26 lives.

India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7.