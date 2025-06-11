Liquor prices to go up in Maharashtra after Cabinet approves tax hike

MUMBAI: With an aim to boost revenue by Rs 14,000 crore annually, the Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved the state excise department’s decision of increasing taxes on Indian and foreign made liquor sale in the state.

The state excise department had constituted a secretary-level study group to recommend various avenues to increase the state revenue so that the state can meet its growing expenses.

However, the appointed group visited several states and studied the best practices that are adopted and executed in these respective states. And, the group recommended the suggestions of increasing revenues and imposing taxes on liquor sale in the state.

Besides, they also submitted the report over increasing liquor production, licensing, excise duty and tax collections. Once these decisions are implemented, state excise will get an additional Rs 14,000 crore annually through excise duty and sales tax on liquor.

Accordingly, the revised structure of the Excise Department and the establishment of an integrated control room of the department were approved.