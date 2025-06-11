Mangalsutra in Meghalaya homestay helped crack honeymoon murder case: DGP

An abandoned suitcase at a Sohra homestay containing a mangalsutra and a ring led police to uncover the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, state Director General of Police (DGP) I Nongrang said.

"We recovered Sonam’s mangalsutra and a ring from the suitcase left behind at the homestay. A married woman leaving behind such symbolic ornaments was a vital clue that led us to pursue her as a suspect," DGP Nongrang told media.

The police said that the couple had arrived at the Sohra homestay on May 22 without a prior booking and were unable to get a room.

They left their suitcase there to avoid carrying it on a strenuous trek of over 3,000 steps to Nongriat village to visit the famous double-decker root bridge. They spent the night in Nongriat and checked out early the next morning.

On May 23, they returned to Sohra, collected their scooter, and rode to Weisawdong Falls, where Raja was allegedly murdered in Sonam’s presence by the three men.

"The accused have confessed to the crime. The evidence against them is solid," an officer said.

A court in Shillong on Wednesday has remanded Sonam, Raj Kushwaha, and the three hitmen to eight days of police custody.

Raja (29) and his wife Sonam (25), both residents of Indore, had gotten married on May 11 and arrived in Meghalaya via Guwahati on May 20 for their honeymoon. They went missing on May 23, just hours after checking out of a homestay in Nongriat village in East Khasi Hills district.

Raja's body was discovered on June 2 in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls.

(With inputs from PTI)