Power demand in Punjab hits record 16,838 MW, close to breaching 17,000 MW amid 48 degrees Celsius heatwave

CHANDIGARH: The power demand in Punjab on Tuesday touched an all-time high of 16,838 megawatts (MW) amid severe heatwave conditions, with maximum temperatures in the southern and western parts of the state soaring between 46 degrees Celsius and 48-degree Celsius.

With ongoing paddy transplantation further adding to electricity usage, it is anticipated that the state's power demand may soon cross the 17,000 MW mark.

Bathinda recorded a sweltering 47.6 degrees Celsius while Sirsa in neighbouring Haryana registered 46.2 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Chandigarh office, these prevailing heatwave conditions are likely to continue over Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh for the next three days.

As per data from the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), the state was drawing 10,243 MW from the Northern Grid, while its gross in-state generation stood at 6,600 MW. All state-run thermal and hydropower plants, including all four units of Ranjit Sagar Dam, were operating at full capacity.

The breakdown of power generation at peak demand was as follows:

State thermal generation: 2,020 MW

Private thermal generation: 3,192 MW

PSPCL hydropower generation: 950 MW

Solar generation: 395 MW

The current drawing limit from the Northern Grid is 10,400 MW, while the ideal in-state power availability is estimated at 6,600 MW.

Meanwhile, coal stock across all thermal plants, both public sector-run and privately owned, is sufficient. At government-owned thermal plants, Lehra Mohabbat Thermal Plant has a 21-day stock, Ropar Thermal Plant has a 34-day stock, and Goindwal Thermal Plant has a 28-day stock. Among private sector plants, Rajpura has a 31-day stock and Talwandi Sabo has 23 days' worth of coal.

In terms of power output, the Ropar Thermal Power Plant generated 680 MW, Lehra Mohabbat produced 830 MW, and Goindwal contributed 505 MW. Private sector plants also operated at high output, with Rajpura generating 1,325 MW and Talwandi Sabo contributing 1,860 MW.

A PSPCL official said the department is prepared to take additional measures, including importing more power and optimising local generation, to meet the anticipated demand.

However, an official, speaking on condition of anonymity, warned, “If the power demand exceeds 16,800 MW, the consumers will start facing power cuts as it will surpass the transmission capacity infrastructure of PSPCL.”

Yesterday, the state had also broken its previous record by reaching 16,249 MW, surpassing the June 29 peak last year of 16,089 MW.

The water level at Bhakra Dam was recorded at 1,555.4 feet, which is 28 feet lower than the 1,584.2 feet recorded on the same day last year. At Ranjit Sagar Dam, the water level was at 506.9 metres, slightly down from 507.2 metres last year on the same day.

The paddy transplantation in the state, spread over nearly 32 lakh hectares, began in staggered phases from June 1 to June 9, adding further pressure on the power supply.

In its afternoon statement, the IMD Chandigarh Office said, “It is observed maximum temperature over southern and western parts of Punjab are in the range of 46-48 degrees Celsius with highest maximum temperature reported over Bathinda (47.6 degrees Celsius). Maximum temperatures over northern and eastern parts of Punjab are in the range of 44-46 degree Celsius.”

“It is observed maximum temperatures over southern and western parts of Haryana are in the range of 45-47 degrees Celsius with highest maximum temperature reported over Sirsa (46.2-degree Celsius). Maximum temperature over northern parts of Haryana including Chandigarh are in the range of 44-45-degree Celsius,” it added.

The IMD further stated that prevailing heatwave conditions are most likely to continue over Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh during the next three days. Isolated severe heatwave conditions are also likely in southwestern districts of Punjab and Haryana during this period, with no large change in maximum temperatures expected in the next three days. A fall of 2-4 degree Celsius is likely thereafter.

“Whereas maximum temperature over northern and eastern parts of Punjab, Haryana including Chandigarh are likely to remain 44-46 degree Celsius during this period,” the statement added.