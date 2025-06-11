Six Indo-Canadians among nine arrested in Canada’s largest-ever cocaine seizure worth $47.9 million

CHANDIGARH: Six Indo-Canadians of Punjabi origin are among nine individuals arrested by Canadian authorities following the largest drug seizure in Peel Regional Police history 479 kilograms of bricked cocaine worth $47.9 million. The arrests follow a year-long international investigation into a transnational organised crime network trafficking illicit drugs into the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

In a statement, Peel Regional Police confirmed the success of "Project Pelican", a major operation undertaken in collaboration with national and international partners including the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), the US Drug Enforcement Administration, and US Homeland Security Investigations.

On 6 June, the following individuals were arrested and charged in connection with the operation: