Six Indo-Canadians among nine arrested in Canada’s largest-ever cocaine seizure worth $47.9 million

CHANDIGARH: Six Indo-Canadians of Punjabi origin are among nine individuals arrested by Canadian authorities following the largest drug seizure in Peel Regional Police history 479 kilograms of bricked cocaine worth $47.9 million. The arrests follow a year-long international investigation into a transnational organised crime network trafficking illicit drugs into the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).
In a statement, Peel Regional Police confirmed the success of "Project Pelican", a major operation undertaken in collaboration with national and international partners including the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), the US Drug Enforcement Administration, and US Homeland Security Investigations.
On 6 June, the following individuals were arrested and charged in connection with the operation:
Manpreet Singh, 44, of Brampton
Karamjit Singh, 36, of Caledon
Gurtej Singh, 36, of Caledon
Sartaj Singh, 27, of Cambridge
Shiv Onkar Singh, 31, of Georgetown
Arvinder Powar, 29, of Brampton
Sajgith Yogendrarajah, 31, of Toronto
Hao Tommy Huynh, 27, of Mississauga
Philip Tep, 39, of Hamilton
Together, they face a total of 35 charges related to drug trafficking and firearms offences. Two loaded semi-automatic handguns were also recovered.
The operation began in June 2023 when Peel police started tracking a cocaine smuggling ring using US-Canada commercial trucking routes. By November, with help from cross-border agencies, several individuals, trucking firms and storage locations were identified.
Between February and May this year, intelligence led to major drug seizures at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor (127 kg) and the Blue Water Bridge in Point Edward (50 kg), both hidden within commercial truck trailers. Arrests were made with support from the CBSA and Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Additional seizures were carried out across the GTA, some involving suspects found in possession of firearms.
Michael Prosia, Regional Director General for Southern Ontario at CBSA, praised the joint effort: “These significant seizures and arrests demonstrate the strength of our collaboration with law enforcement partners on both sides of the border.”
Ontario Solicitor General Michael S. Kerzner added, “Project Pelican is proof of what police can accomplish when they have the tools and resources needed to keep our communities safe.”
Peel Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah noted: “This marks the largest drug seizure in the history of our service. Organised crime continues to exploit borders and pose serious threats to public safety. We remain firmly committed to protecting our communities.”
Project Pelican was supported by funding from the Ontario Government’s Ministry of the Solicitor General through the Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario and the Guns, Gangs and Violence Reduction Strategy.