Social boycott, Rs 20 lakh fine on girl's family over inter-caste marriage in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW: In Bacheda village of Jhansi district in the Bundelkhand region of UP, a lady constable, Yadav by caste and posted in Lucknow, landed in a soup as she married her childhood friend, an inspector from the Patel community.

Although both families supported the union and solemnised the marriage on April 30, it was rejected by the villagers due to the inter-caste relationship.

The villagers were so enraged over the marriage that a village panchayat was called on May 13, and it declared the inter-caste marriage unacceptable.

In a closed-door meeting, the village elders, including village head, imposed a hefty fine of Rs 20 lakh on the woman’s family, accusing them of defying social norms.

It was also decided that anyone who would speak or transact with the girl’s family would be fined Rs 50,000.