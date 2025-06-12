4 railways officials suspended for giving filthy coach to BSF jawans

NEW DELHI: A day after a video went viral showing dilapidated rail coaches requisitioned to transport over a thousand BSF personnel from Tripura to Jammu,

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw ordered the suspension of four railway officials responsible for the decision.

The BSF personnel were being moved for security duty for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. Those suspended included a coaching depot officer and three senior section engineers from the Alipurduar division under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) for undermining the dignity of the security forces and failing to allocate clean coaches.