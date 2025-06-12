Congress demands House debate on security situation

NEW DELHI: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the members of the seven parliamentary delegations, the Congress on Wednesday asked whether the government will agree to a full debate in the Monsoon session of Parliament on post-Pahalgam security and foreign policy challenges.

The party also sought to know whether the PM will chair a meeting of leaders of all political parties and take them into confidence on India’s future strategy vis-a-vis China and Pakistan.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Now that the PM has met with the members of the seven parliamentary delegations, will he at least now chair a meeting or a set of meetings of leaders of all political parties and take them into confidence on India’s future strategy vis-a-vis both China and Pakistan and the strategic implications of the CDS’ revelations in Singapore.”