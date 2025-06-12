India tops world in snakebite deaths, 58,000 cases

NEW DELHI: India bears the highest burden of snakebite deaths globally, driven by high snake density, vast rural populations, and widespread reliance on traditional healers, according to the latest global report.
The report said that India reports an estimated 58,000 deaths annually, but the impact is severe among poor and indigenous communities, where access to quality healthcare remains limited.
“Delays in treatment due to faith in traditional medicine; lack of quality control among some domestic antivenom producers; and high out-of-pocket costs, especially in informal care settings,” said the report, ‘Time to Bite Back: Catalyzing a Global Response to Snakebite Envenoming,’ which was released at the recently concluded 78th World Health Assembly in Geneva by Global Snakebite Taskforce, the strategic arm of the Strike Out Snakebite – a global campaign aimed at raising awareness and mobilising action to reduce deaths and disabilities from snakebite envenoming.
The report, which highlights the critical need for action against the ‘devastating and preventable human toll of snakebite envenoming,’ said India has launched and is implementing a National Action Plan for Prevention and Control of Snakebite Envenoming.
However, the report, which tracks progress towards the WHO target of halving deaths and disabilities from snakebite envenoming by 2030 and calls on the global community to accelerate action, said that despite India’s progress, challenges persist.
According to Dr Yogesh Jain, a leading public health physician and one of the authors of the report, India is still failing to prevent needless snakebite deaths. “The healthcare system is simply not equipped to respond. Doctors often lack the training, tools, and confidence to treat cases effectively,” he said. “Poverty compounds the problem. When care isn’t free or accessible, people turn to faith healers or other ineffective options,” he added.
Dr Jain, who founded and runs the community health program Jan Swasthya Sahyog (People’s Health Support Group) in Chhattisgarh, said even when patients do reach a clinic, the polyvalent antivenom available only covers a handful of the 35 venomous species and is effective in about 80% of cases.
India last year declared snakebite as a notifiable disease to reduce the burden, as the country contributes to nearly 50 per cent of global snakebite deaths and is considered the snakebite capital of the world.
The report also highlighted low public awareness, inconsistent antivenom quality, and poor transport infrastructure among the challenges.