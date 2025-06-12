India urges China to ensure predictability in rare earth supply chains amid export curbs

NEW DELHI: India has urged China to ensure stability and transparency in the supply of rare earth elements, following Beijing’s move to impose special export permits on seven critical minerals and associated magnets.

The issue is expected to be a key agenda item during the visit of Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, who is in India for a two-day trip starting Thursday.

“The Chinese Ministry of Commerce and General Administration of Customs, in early April, announced their decision to implement export controls on certain rare-earth related items. We remain in touch with the Chinese side, in Beijing as well as in Delhi, to bring predictability in supply chain for trade consistent with international practices,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

China’s export restrictions, effective April 4, cover rare earths such as samarium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, and lutetium — materials vital for electric motors, advanced braking systems, smartphones, and missile technologies.

India’s auto sector, particularly electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers, has begun to feel the impact. Most automakers currently hold 4–6 weeks of inventory; however, extended delays could start affecting production schedules, with EV launches facing potential deferrals or rescheduling as early as July 2025.