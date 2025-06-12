India’s stand on terrorism, Pahalgam attack widely backed at 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum: RS Dy Chairman

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh said on Wednesday that India’s stance on key issues, including the recent tragic attack in Pahalgam and its ongoing advocacy for global unity in combating terrorism, was widely acknowledged during the recently concluded 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum.

Speaking to reporters, the Deputy Chairman noted, “These positions were unanimously reflected in the Forum’s final joint declaration. In particular, India’s firm and principled stance on countering terrorism received strong endorsement.”

He further emphasised that the Indian delegation, led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms and robustly called for the adoption of a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. Harivansh highlighted that the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, held in Brasília, with participation from the Parliaments of all 10 member countries, including India, marked a significant success for India.

He noted that this year’s event saw delegations from India, Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Indonesia. Representatives from these Parliaments actively contributed to the discussions and played a key role in shaping the joint declaration.

He pointed out that the joint declaration strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India, with the member Parliaments pledging to take collective action against terrorism.

Sharing his views, the Indian delegation stressed the urgent need for coordinated efforts to cut off financial support to terrorist organisations, enhance intelligence sharing, and prevent the misuse of emerging technologies, and strengthen cooperation in investigations and judicial processes.