Kharge rules out Team Siddu rejig

KALABURAGI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has ruled out any reshuffle in the Siddaramaiah cabinet. Speaking to reporters at his residence here, Kharge said that the party would inform if there is a reshuffle or change of guard at the KPCC.

Kharge said these issues did not figure when chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar met him and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Tuesday. “Our discussions were on the stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium and caste survey,” he said.

Kharge said the stampede has worried everybody, including the Congress. “It should not have happened. I, myself, and Rahul Gandhi have told the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister to take all necessary steps in future to prevent such incidents. They briefed us about the incident and the steps taken aftermath including suspension of police officers, ordering magisterial inquiry and judicial inquiry and payment of compensation to the aggrieved,” he said.

Reacting to BJP’s demand for the resignation of the chief minister and the Deputy CM, owning moral responsibility for the stampede, Kharge questioned whether UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had resigned when the stampede took place during Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj. “They expressed anger at me when I raised questions on the stampede at Kumbh Mela,” Kharge said.

Kharge said the caste survey was conducted 10 years ago. “Various community leaders have urged me and the government to conduct resurvey. We have advised the CM and DCM to conduct resurvey without rejecting the survey report given by Kantaraj Commission. Resurvey would be done to include those castes and sub-castes which were genuine to be included in the OBC but were not included in the previous survey,” said Kharge.