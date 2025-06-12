Meghalaya Honeymoon murder: Sonam active conspirator, Raj Kushwaha mastermind

GUWAHATI: All five accused of the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case confessed to their involvement in the crime, Meghalaya Police said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference in Shillong, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said Sonam was an active conspirator while her alleged boyfriend Raj Kushwaha was the mastermind. The conspiracy was hatched weeks before and finalised 11 days before Raja and Sonam had got married.

Syiem refused to call it a contract killing, stating that the alleged assailants – Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput and Anand Kurmi – had done a favour to Raj.

The SP said the assailants made multiple attempts to eliminate Raja, first in Guwahati, but it did not materialise. Eventually near the Weisawdong falls in Sohra (Cherrapunjee) area, the three took turns to hack Raja to death.

After committing the crime, the assailants fled the scene riding some scooters, including the one that Raja and Sonam had hired from Shillong to go to Sohra.