Speeding SUV with BJP sticker kills woman constable during vehicle check in Patna

PATNA: A police constable was killed and two other officers were seriously injured when a speeding SUV rammed into them during a vehicle-checking drive in Bihar’s capital, Patna, on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The incident occurred around 12.30 a.m. near a police outpost on the busy Atal Path, where a team of police personnel attached to the S.K. Puri police station was conducting vehicle checks on the directive of the state police headquarters.

The constables were examining documents of a stationary car when an SUV approached at high speed, crashed into the parked vehicle from behind, and mowed down the police personnel. Woman constable Komal Kumari, a resident of Nalanda district and attached with Dial 112, an emergency service of S.K. Puri police station, died on the spot. A sub-inspector and an assistant sub-inspector sustained serious injuries in the crash.

The SUV involved in the incident, bearing registration number BR01HT8437, had a BJP sticker on it and was registered in the name of Prince Kumar. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene immediately after the crash.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Patna, Awakash Kumar said, “Two individuals have been detained by the police for interrogation.” He added that raids were underway to arrest their accomplices.