Three MBBS undergrads, wife of a medico dies in plane crash incident in Ahmedabad

NEW DELHI: The London-bound Air India flight involved in an accident minutes after takeoff from Ahmedabad on Thursday crashed into the UG hostel of BJ Medical College in Meghaninagar area, injuring many students while a few among them are dead, doctors said

Dr Dhaval Gameti, President, Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of the BJ Medical College told the TNIE that three undergraduate students and one relative of a doctor have succumbed to injuries sustained during the ghastly incident.

"Four people, including three MBBS students have died in the incident while a wife of a super-speciality doctor expired in the incident," he confirmed.

Gameti also said that one student is missing. The incident led to 50 MBBS graduates suffering injuries.

"A few of them are still in the ICU while others are stable now," he added.

However, the extent of casualties is yet to be fully ascertained and the figures provided by the association are preliminary.

Doctors at the hospital said the final picture will be cleared once a medical bulletin is issued.

As per doctors of the BJP medical college, the plane crashed into the dormitory of the students' hostel and passed and hit the mess area where many students had gathered for lunch.

The building, which housed around 200 students from the BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad, also suffered severe structural damage with some rooms reduced to rubble.