Uttarakhand CM Dhami warns heli operators after Char Dham mishaps; orders full safety audit

DEHRADUN: Taking a stringent stance on the series of recent helicopter mishaps during the Char Dham yatra, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday warned heli operators to strictly prioritise safety over soaring passenger demand.
He ordered a full safety audit and review of past accidents.
"There will be no compromise whatsoever on the safety standards of heli services," CM Dhami declared, emphasising the state's paramount duty to ensure pilgrim safety. He has instructed a comprehensive audit and continuous review of past helicopter mishaps to prevent any recurrence.
Directives include strict adherence to regular helicopter fitness checks, the formulation of robust and effective Standard Operating Procedures for ticket bookings, and stringent compliance with engine safety standards for helicopters operating in high-altitude Himalayan regions.
Dhami delivered these directives during a high-level review meeting held at his official residence on Wednesday. The gathering brought together all heli-service providers and operators, alongside representatives from UCAADA (Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority), AAIB (Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau), and DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation).
During the session, CM Dhami announced that UCAADA would be tasked with formulating a 10-year action plan for heli services in the state.
Addressing concerns over weather-induced disruptions and the need for accurate meteorological data, CM Dhami ordered the immediate installation of weather cameras in the Kedarnath Valley and all other Char Dham valleys. He also instructed UCAADA to develop a robust policy for operating only double-engine helicopters in the future.
The Chief Minister also mandated a study of the successful heli-service model implemented at Vaishno Devi, stressing the need to employ only highly experienced pilots for services within the state.
Beyond technical safety, CM Dhami urged heli operators to maintain sensitive and considerate behaviour towards passengers, ensuring that tourists from around the world leave Devbhoomi with pleasant experiences. He also directed operators and the administration to launch cleanliness drives along the Char Dham routes.
With over 66,000 pilgrims having already utilised heli-shuttle services this year, the Chief Minister highlighted the growing demand. "Given that Uttarakhand is a prime tourism and Char Dham state, the demand for heli services is set to increase significantly," CM Dhami stated, adding, "Due to challenging geographical conditions, heli services will form the very foundation of the state's future."
He noted that numerous new helipads are currently under construction to meet this escalating demand.