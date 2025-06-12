Uttarakhand CM Dhami warns heli operators after Char Dham mishaps; orders full safety audit

DEHRADUN: Taking a stringent stance on the series of recent helicopter mishaps during the Char Dham yatra, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday warned heli operators to strictly prioritise safety over soaring passenger demand.

He ordered a full safety audit and review of past accidents.

"There will be no compromise whatsoever on the safety standards of heli services," CM Dhami declared, emphasising the state's paramount duty to ensure pilgrim safety. He has instructed a comprehensive audit and continuous review of past helicopter mishaps to prevent any recurrence.

Directives include strict adherence to regular helicopter fitness checks, the formulation of robust and effective Standard Operating Procedures for ticket bookings, and stringent compliance with engine safety standards for helicopters operating in high-altitude Himalayan regions.

Dhami delivered these directives during a high-level review meeting held at his official residence on Wednesday. The gathering brought together all heli-service providers and operators, alongside representatives from UCAADA (Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority), AAIB (Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau), and DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation).

During the session, CM Dhami announced that UCAADA would be tasked with formulating a 10-year action plan for heli services in the state.