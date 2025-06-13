700 structures damaged in Pakistan shelling in Uri, Karnah

SRINAGAR: The local administration has proposed construction of 5,200 underground bunkers in Uri and Karnah sectors in north Kashmir for safety of border residents, living under the threat of cross-border mortar and artillery fire by Pakistan. As per officials, construction will begin immediately after government approval.

These two regions bore the brunt of Pakistan shelling during and in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor last month. Over 700 houses and structures suffered damage. Over 60 structures, including people’s homes, were razed, while four schools were partially damaged.

An official said the local administration has proposed to the J&K government to establish 4,000 underground bunkers in Uri region. “We have proposed 3,500 individual bunkers, which can accommodate 10-120 people and 500 community bunkers that can accommodate 30-40 persons at a time,” the official said.

In Karnah Valley of Kupwara district, administration has proposed setting up over 1,600 bunkers for border residents in 47 villages.

“We convened panchayats and held interaction with the locals. We discussed the number of bunkers required. Based on their feedback, we have suggested construction of about 1,200 bunkers (including 1,050 individual bunkers and 151 community bunkers) in Karnah for border residents,” the official said.