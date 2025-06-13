700 structures damaged in Pakistan shelling in Uri, Karnah

SRINAGAR: The local administration has proposed construction of 5,200 underground bunkers in Uri and Karnah sectors in north Kashmir for safety of border residents, living under the threat of cross-border mortar and artillery fire by Pakistan. As per officials, construction will begin immediately after government approval.
These two regions bore the brunt of Pakistan shelling during and in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor last month. Over 700 houses and structures suffered damage. Over 60 structures, including people’s homes, were razed, while four schools were partially damaged.
An official said the local administration has proposed to the J&K government to establish 4,000 underground bunkers in Uri region. “We have proposed 3,500 individual bunkers, which can accommodate 10-120 people and 500 community bunkers that can accommodate 30-40 persons at a time,” the official said.
In Karnah Valley of Kupwara district, administration has proposed setting up over 1,600 bunkers for border residents in 47 villages.
“We convened panchayats and held interaction with the locals. We discussed the number of bunkers required. Based on their feedback, we have suggested construction of about 1,200 bunkers (including 1,050 individual bunkers and 151 community bunkers) in Karnah for border residents,” the official said.
The individual bunkers, he said, would be built to accomodate four or five families, while community bunkers can accommodate nearly 100 people. “The bunkers will be eqipped with electricity, water supply and proper ventilation,” the official added.
Officials recently completed an exhaustive survey of the regions and prepared a list of damaged structures, which include schools, offices and business establishments.
Uri was worst hit in the Pakistan shelling. A woman was killed and about two dozen others were injured in four days of cross-border shelling.
In neighbouring Kupwara district, the Tangdhar border area was badly affected by cross-border shelling. “At least 160 structures were damaged in cross-border shelling in Karnah Valley, which comprises 47 border villages,” officials said.
Returning to their broken homes after the shelling ceased, locals are enduring constant threat of artillery fire, demanding the government to provide underground bunkers for their safety. “We don’t know how long the ceasefire will hold. The government should construct underground bunkers for us so that we can find safety in case cross-border shelling resumes,” said Syed Mustafa of Parampilla village in Uri.