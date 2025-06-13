Army conducts Tololing peak expedition ahead of 26 th Kargil Vijay Diwas

NEW DELHI: In a solemn tribute to the gallant soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice during the historic Battle of Tololing in the 1999 Kargil War, the Indian Army’s “Forever in Operations Division” conducted a commemorative expedition to Tololing Peak on 11 June 2025.

As part of a special commemoration drive, the expedition is accompanied by an outreach initiative that includes a visit to Nepal with a letter of gratitude.

Flagged off from the revered Kargil War Memorial in Dras, the expedition paid homage to the unwavering spirit and supreme sacrifice of the soldiers who recaptured strategic heights, marking a crucial turning point in the conflict.

A team of 30 brave soldiers from various units that actively participated in the Battle of Tololing climbed the peak and hoisted the Tricolour, paying tribute to the heroes of Operation Vijay.

The Indian Air Force also supported this endeavor, with officers and airmen participating, exemplifying the synergy and jointmanship that define the Indian Armed Forces.

As the nation looks forward to the 26th anniversary of Operation Vijay, this expedition stands as a poignant reminder of the valor, patriotism, and selfless service that epitomize the Indian Armed Forces.

This expedition is more than just an adventure; it is a journey of remembrance, reflection, and reverence, intended to inspire future generations with the stories of courage and sacrifice that shaped our nation’s history.

Every year on 26 July, India commemorates Kargil Vijay Diwas, marking the day in 1999 when Operation Vijay successfully reclaimed the strategic heights from Pakistani intruders.

The Army described the Kargil War as “a saga of strong political, military, and diplomatic actions.”

“This war will always be remembered for its strategic and tactical surprises, as well as the self-imposed national strategy of restraint—keeping the conflict limited to the Kargil–Siachen sectors—and the swiftly executed tri-services military strategy. The nation will never forget the steady resolve, valor, and unparalleled bravery displayed by Indian soldiers despite numerous challenges,” the Army added.

This year’s commemoration promises a vibrant mix of activities designed to engage local communities and honor the war heroes, focusing on key operations and events from the Battle of Tololing.

As part of the commemoration, a special outreach drive is underway to honor the next of kin of war heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Kargil War.

“This outreach drive will be the first of its kind, during which 545 next of kin will receive felicitation at their residences.”

The team of Army personnel will visit 25 states, 2 union territories, and Nepal, carrying a letter of gratitude on behalf of the Indian Army. They will present mementos and details of benefits authorized by central and state government agencies, and will assess any challenges faced by the families of our war heroes.

These events will culminate on 26 July 2025 with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the Kargil War Memorial—symbolizing honor and respect for the brave hearts who laid down their lives for the nation.