CM Nitish Kumar holds strategy meet with JD(U) leaders amid INDIA bloc talks ahead of Bihar assembly polls

PATNA: A day after constituents of Opposition INDIA bloc held a meeting to discuss strategy and seat sharing formula for the upcoming Bihar assembly election, Bihar chief minister and JD (U) supremo Nitish Kumar on Friday held a meeting with his senior party colleagues.
JD (U) working national president Sanjay Jha, senior party leaders and ministers Vijay Chaudhary and Ashok Choudhary held a brainstorming session with Nitish at the latter’s official residence and discussed issues like seats where the party would like to stake claim.
Nitish took complete information about the seats and also discussed how seats should be distributed among allies of the NDA including JD (U) and BJP. HAM of former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, RLM’s Upendra Kushwaha and LJP(RV) of Chirag Paswan are other allies of NDA were also present.
Apart from this, various roles of senior leaders were also discussed so that more edge can be given to the campaign for the election.
In the election, RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav is emerging as a young face, while on the other hand, Nitish is preparing to enter the fray by putting forward his experience and image of an able administrator.
In the last assembly election, NDA crossed the majority mark in Bihar with the BJP bagging 74 seats and JD (U) securing 43 seats. The opposition Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance comprising RJD, Congress and Left parties could secure 110 seats, 12 short of the majority mark.
RJD bagged 75 seats while its allies Congress and left parties secured 19 and 16 seats respectively. On Thursday, INDIA bloc’s coordination committee headed by Tejashwi Yadav held a meeting to discuss election strategy and better coordination among its allies.
Apart from RJD and Congress, CPI-ML, CPI, CPM and VIP are constituents of INDIA bloc. VIP chief and former state minister Mukesh Sahani said that there was no confusion about CM face of Opposition camp. “It will be made clear at the appropriate time,” he asserted.
On the other hand, Congress has convened a meeting of its legislature party on June 15 to discuss issues related to coming assembly elections. Bihar president Rajesh Kumar asked all MLAs and MLCs of Congress to be present at the meeting.
The meeting assumed significance in the wake of INDIA bloc’s coordination committee’s chief Tejashwi Yadav’s suggestions to submit a detailed list of constituencies that each ally wanted to contest in assembly polls.