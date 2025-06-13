CM Nitish Kumar holds strategy meet with JD(U) leaders amid INDIA bloc talks ahead of Bihar assembly polls

PATNA: A day after constituents of Opposition INDIA bloc held a meeting to discuss strategy and seat sharing formula for the upcoming Bihar assembly election, Bihar chief minister and JD (U) supremo Nitish Kumar on Friday held a meeting with his senior party colleagues.

JD (U) working national president Sanjay Jha, senior party leaders and ministers Vijay Chaudhary and Ashok Choudhary held a brainstorming session with Nitish at the latter’s official residence and discussed issues like seats where the party would like to stake claim.

Nitish took complete information about the seats and also discussed how seats should be distributed among allies of the NDA including JD (U) and BJP. HAM of former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, RLM’s Upendra Kushwaha and LJP(RV) of Chirag Paswan are other allies of NDA were also present.

Apart from this, various roles of senior leaders were also discussed so that more edge can be given to the campaign for the election.

In the election, RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav is emerging as a young face, while on the other hand, Nitish is preparing to enter the fray by putting forward his experience and image of an able administrator.

In the last assembly election, NDA crossed the majority mark in Bihar with the BJP bagging 74 seats and JD (U) securing 43 seats. The opposition Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance comprising RJD, Congress and Left parties could secure 110 seats, 12 short of the majority mark.