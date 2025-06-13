Liquor scam: ED attaches Congress office in Chhattisgarh's Sukma, properties of MLA Lakhma, son

RAIPUR: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday provisionally attached the party office building of the opposition ‘Congress Bhawan’ in Sukma district, south Chhattisgarh, besides the properties owned by Congress MLA Kawasi Lakhma and his son Harish in connection with the alleged liquor scam in Chhattisgarh.

A six-time Congress MLA Lakhma, who was a former excise minister, was arrested early this year and has been in jail since January 16.

The value of the immovable properties attached provisionally by the ED under the Section 5 (1) of the PMLA, 2002, for a period of 180 days is calculated as over Rs 6.15 crore. And the Sukma district Congress office building is estimated at Rs 68 lakh.

The ED cited that they are “being attached as direct proceeds of crime” as the federal probe agency suspects the proceeds from the liquor scam were used to construct the Rajiv Bhawan, built during the tenure of Lakhma as excise minister, in Sukma.