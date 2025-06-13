ED raids nine locations linked to Bihar contractor Rishu Shree in money laundering case

PATNA: Tightening the noose around a Bihar’s leading contractor Rishu Ranjan Sinha alias Rishu Shree in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case, Enforcement Directorate(ED), on Friday conducted fresh search operations at his nine locations across the country.

Search operations were conducted across Patna, Muzaffarpur, Surat and Panipat under the provisions of PMLA. During the search operations, several incriminating evidence and documents were seized. Sources said that the search operation started on Thursday evening and concluded on Friday.

ED launched the investigation on the basis of FIR registered by Special Vigilance Unit (SVU), Bihar against Rishu Shree and others. Rishu Shree’s firms work as contractors/sub-contractors in various state government’s departments, such as water resources, health, public health engineering, urban development, Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation (BUIDCO), education, building and construction, and rural works department.

Rishu Shree allegedly got government tenders rewarded in his favour with the complicity of various government officials. The raids were connected at thepremises of his associates and travel agents connected to Rishu Shree.

In March this year, ED seized Rs 11.64 crore in cash during searches at multiple locations linked to senior officials of the Bihar government on Thursday, officials said on Friday.