Four dead in separate Himachal Pradesh tragedies; three drown, one killed in accident

CHANDIGARH: Four people lost their lives in separate incidents across Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, three due to drowning and one in a tragic road accident.

In the first incident, two Kashmiri youths drowned in Baner Khad in Gram Panchayat Gahlian near Ranital in Kangra district. The deceased were identified as Rajendra Kumar (36) and Ashok Kumar (21), both from Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. They had been working as woodcutters and were living in a rented accommodation in Gahlian.

Sources said the two, along with two friends, had gone to the ravine to wash clothes. Afterward, they entered the water to bathe but ventured into the deeper section and drowned.

"When they did not return for a long time, their other two friends started searching for them and found their clothes and mobile phones lying on the banks of Baner Khad. When they raised an alarm, the local people, including the Panchayat Pradhan and Deputy Pradhan, reached the spot and with the help of the people, divers took out the bodies," said an official.

Police reached the spot, took custody of the bodies, and sent them for post-mortem examination at Dr Rajendra Prasad Medical College and Hospital in Tanda.

In a separate drowning incident, 21-year-old Sheetal, a local girl, died while bathing in Jabbar Khad along the Defence Road in Dhakki village under the Nurpur police station area.