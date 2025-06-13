India, China agree to expedite steps involved in resuming direct air services

NEW DELHI: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held talks with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong during which the two sides reviewed the developments in India-China bilateral relations and agreed to continue to "stabilise and rebuild ties" with priority on people-centric engagements, the MEA said on Friday.

The meeting took place on Thursday and the two sides also agreed to expedite steps involved in resuming direct air services between the two countries.

Misri had held talks with Sun earlier on January 27 in Beijing.

Sun is on a visit to India from June 12-13, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

During the meeting on Thursday, "the two sides reviewed the developments in India-China bilateral relations since their last meeting in Beijing on January 27, 2025 and agreed to continue to stabilise and rebuild ties with priority on people-centric engagements", the MEA said.