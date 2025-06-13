Influencer Kanchan Kumari strangled, left in car by radical group over ‘objectionable’ content, say Punjab police

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police have cracked the blind murder case of 30-year-old social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, popularly known as Kamal Kaur Bhabhi, with the arrest of two nihangs who allegedly killed her as part of a “moral policing” act.

Kanchan was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside her car parked outside Adesh University at Bhucho Kalan, along the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway, on Wednesday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Jaspreet Singh (32) of Mehron village in Moga district and Nimratjeet Singh (21) of Harike in Tarn Taran district. Both are unemployed and frequently wore nihang attire. They were arrested around 1 am on Thursday. However, the key accused, Amritpal Singh Mehron, remains absconding.

Canada-based designated gangster-terrorist Arsh Dalla had also allegedly threatened Kanchan earlier, warning her of dire consequences if she continued posting “objectionable videos”.

Confirming that the murder was premeditated and executed with full coordination, Senior Superintendent of Police of Bathinda, Amneet Kondal, said, “The alleged accused Jaspreet Singh and Nimratjeet Singh have been arrested for the murder, while a search is on for the third accused, Amritpal Singh Mehron, a self-styled Sikh radical leader, who is on the run.”

“They had earlier warned the deceased Kanchan not to post her online content, which they thought was ‘vulgar’ and ‘objectionable’. The main accused Amritpal Singh had earlier warned her to stop posting ‘vulgar’ videos and had planned to teach her a lesson. He, along with others, then hatched a conspiracy and they strangled her to death at an isolated location on Tuesday,” Kondal added.