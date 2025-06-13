Jharkhand HC imposes Rs one lakh fine on JPSC for denying job to competent ST candidate

RANCHI: Upholding the order of single bench, the double bench of Jharkhand High Court headed by Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao, imposed a fine of Rs one lakh on Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) for wrongfully rejecting a qualified Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidate Manoj Kumar Kachhap’s application for the post of Assistant Professor. The court had earlier reserved its judgment after hearing arguments from both the parties.

Kachhap had scored 72.10 out of a possible 85 marks in the academic evaluation. However, his name did not appear in the list of candidates shortlisted for interviews.

Disappointed Kachhap made an enquiry and discovered that his application had been invalidated because the online examination fee, he had paid, did not reach the JPSC account due to some technical error. Owing to non-payment of the examination fees his application was considered invalid.

Significantly, his name was not mentioned in the official rejection list, leaving him unaware of the issue. Kachhap then approached Jharkhand High Court and filed a writ petition. After a thorough hearing, a single bench of the High Court had given the verdict in his favour.

The single bench ordered that he be included in the interview process, noting that the final decision would hinge on the court's verdict. JPSC complied, and Kachhap appeared for the interview.