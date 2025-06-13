Kushwaha may be inducted into Modi Cabinet

PATNA: With the Assembly polls fast approaching in Bihar, speculation is rife that Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha may be inducted into PM Narendra Modi’s Cabinet during the next round of expansion.

The move is reportedly aimed at wooing voters belonging to the Kushwaha community, who account for a sizeable chunk of the population in Shahabad. The region, which comprises Bhojpur, Buxar, Rohtas and Kaimur districts, has long been a stronghold of the INDI alliance.

The BJP-led NDA’s poor showing in the region in the 2020 Assembly polls as well as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections may have prompted the step.