Lone Canadian killed in Ahmedabad plane crash was Indian-origin dentist

OTTAWA: Indian-origin dentist Nirali Patel was the lone Canadian citizen killed in the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, a media report said.

Nirali Patel, 32, who lived in Etobicoke, Toronto, was travelling back to Canada from a "social trip" in India when the unfortunate accident happened, CTV News Toronto reported on Thursday.

Nirali's husband is planning to travel to India along with their one-year-old child, it added.

A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a residential area in Ahmedabad minutes after taking off on Thursday, killing 241 on board in one of India's worst air disasters.

There were 169 Indians, 53 British, one Canadian and seven Portuguese nationals onboard apart from 12 crew members. One person survived the tragedy.

"It's absolutely shocking. There's no words in this grievance," community leader Don Patel, who knows the family, told CTV News.