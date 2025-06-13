MHA to get 300 rooms, MEA 100 in CCS building

NEW DELHI: Marking a significant milestone in the Central Vista redevelopment project, the process of vacating iconic administrative buildings such as North Block, South Block, and Bhawans—Shastri, Nirman, Udyog, and Krishi—has formally begun. Ministries operating from these decades-old establishments have been allotted space in the newly built Common Central Secretariat (CCS) Building 3, which is now in its final phase of readiness.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been allocated over 300 rooms across the 4th, 5th, and 6th floors of the building. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will occupy at least 100 rooms on the 3rd floor, which it will share with the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser, allotted 25 rooms.

The ministry of petroleum and natural gas (MoPNG) and the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), which are presently housed in Shastri Bhawan and North Block, have been provided 150 and 90 rooms respectively on the 1st, ground and upper-ground floors in the CCS building 3.

At present, MHA is based out of North block and MEA has its offices in South Block and Shastri Bhawan.

Sources said that the Central Public Work Department (CPWD) has established a facilitation desk in the new office building to ensure smooth shifting and facilitate ministries and departments. The nodal officers for relocation appointed by them will be helped by the desk in familiarization of movement plan, parking facilities, services, security & safety features in the newly allocated office space.