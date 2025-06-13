Multiple agencies to probe Air India plane crash

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will take up probe into the Air India flight AI 171 crash as mystery shrouds the way the London-bound plane went down shortly after take off from Ahmedabad International Airport on Thursday killing 241 people onboard and several others on the ground.

Following the crash, a formal investigation has been initiated by the AAIB, in line with international protocols set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), reports said.

Additionally, the government is constituting a “high-level committee” comprising experts from multiple disciplines to examine the matter in detail, Union minister of civil aviation Ram Mohan Naidu said in a statement. The committee will work to strengthen aviation safety and prevent such incidents in future, he said.

In a statement on the Air India flight AI 171 crash, US aviation regulator Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it is in contact with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) regarding Air India flight AI-171, operating from Ahmedabad (AMD) to London Gatwick (LGW), that was involved in an accident in India on June 12.

"When an international incident occurs, that government leads the investigation. In the event assistance is requested, the NTSB is the official US representative and the FAA provides technical support. We stand ready to launch a team immediately in coordination with the NTSB," the statement noted.