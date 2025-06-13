NITI Aayog advocates GM crop imports to boost US-India agri trade amid local safeguards

NEW DELHI: To enhance agricultural trade with the United States, India’s government think tank, NITI Aayog, has recommended lowering tariffs on the import of agricultural products such as genetically modified (GM) soybeans and corn from the U.S., while simultaneously protecting sensitive sectors like poultry and dairy.

Currently, GM food crops are banned in India and remain under judicial scrutiny.

A working paper prepared by NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand also advocates opening the Indian market to specific agricultural products that do not face direct competition from local producers, such as pistachios, almonds, and off-season apples, which do not impact domestic production.

The paper notes that India has traditionally maintained a surplus in agricultural trade with the U.S. In the coming years, India will need to expand its market access to increase its exports.

To achieve this, India should strategically open up to U.S. imports to maximise its export gains. The ongoing negotiations between the two countries for a bilateral trade accord are seen as the best opportunity to reset a long-term trade relationship.