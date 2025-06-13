Probe initiated into crash: Civil Aviation Minister

NEW DELHI: Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Thursday night said a formal investigation had been initiated into the crash of Air India flight AI-171 in Ahmedabad. He also announced the setting up of a committee to boost aviation safety and prevent a recurrence.
In a statement released on X, he said, “Following the tragic incident in Ahmedabad, a formal investigation has been initiated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (which is an independent regulatory body under the Civil Aviation Ministry) in line with the international protocols set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation.”
His post further read, “Additionally, the government is constituting a high-level committee comprising experts from multiple disciplines to examine the matter in detail.”
All flight operations were temporarily suspended at the airport following the accident. A Civil Ministry statement later said, “The Ahmedabad airport is available for flight operations from 4.05 pm. Flight safety protocols are being followed with utmost care.”
The aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), said that the AI-171 flight had 232 passengers on board, including two infants, and 10 crew members.
It said, “The aircraft took off at 1.38 pm and crashed five minutes after take-off into Meghani Nagar, a residential area. Pilot in command Sumit Sabharwal and co-pilot Clive Kunder were in the cockpit.” The smoke was evident from far, and an airport emergency team was activated, it added.
Meanwhile, the Director General of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has left for Ahmedabad to look into the matter.
No words can adequately express grief we feel at this moment, says Tata Sons chief
The Tata Group will provide Rs 1 crore to the families of each who lost their lives in Thursday’s Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad, said Tata Sons and Air India’s chairman N Chandrasekaran. “We are deeply anguished by the tragic event involving Air India Flight 171.
No words can adequately express the grief we feel at this moment…Tata Group will provide `1 crore to the families of each person who has lost their life in this tragedy,” said the chairman. He added that the group will cover the medical expenses of those injured and ensure that they receive all necessary care and support.
Additionally, Tata has committed to provide support in the building up of the B J Medical’s hostel. Airline’s Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson said that they will continue to share accurate and timely information as soon as they can. “Anything we report must be factual and not speculative. We owe that to everyone involved,” he stated.