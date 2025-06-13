Probe initiated into crash: Civil Aviation Minister

NEW DELHI: Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Thursday night said a formal investigation had been initiated into the crash of Air India flight AI-171 in Ahmedabad. He also announced the setting up of a committee to boost aviation safety and prevent a recurrence.

In a statement released on X, he said, “Following the tragic incident in Ahmedabad, a formal investigation has been initiated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (which is an independent regulatory body under the Civil Aviation Ministry) in line with the international protocols set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation.”

His post further read, “Additionally, the government is constituting a high-level committee comprising experts from multiple disciplines to examine the matter in detail.”

All flight operations were temporarily suspended at the airport following the accident. A Civil Ministry statement later said, “The Ahmedabad airport is available for flight operations from 4.05 pm. Flight safety protocols are being followed with utmost care.”

The aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), said that the AI-171 flight had 232 passengers on board, including two infants, and 10 crew members.

It said, “The aircraft took off at 1.38 pm and crashed five minutes after take-off into Meghani Nagar, a residential area. Pilot in command Sumit Sabharwal and co-pilot Clive Kunder were in the cockpit.” The smoke was evident from far, and an airport emergency team was activated, it added.

Meanwhile, the Director General of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has left for Ahmedabad to look into the matter.