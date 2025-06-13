Torrential rainfall, lightning lash Uttarakhand, claim three lives

DEHRADUN: Torrential rains and fierce lightning strikes across Uttarakhand’s high-altitude regions and plains have claimed three lives, as the state faces severe weather. The Uttarakhand Meteorological Department issued a heavy rainfall warning starting June 13, severely disrupting daily life across multiple regions .

Lightning tragedies in Laksar

In the Laksar area, two separate lightning incidents tragically claimed the lives of a woman and a youth

Bholi Devi (45), of Mutkabad village in the Laksar Kotwali area, was working in her field when she sought shelter under a mango tree. A lightning bolt struck the tree, killing her instantly.

An-18-year- old youth, Shahbaz , from nearby Jainpur village, suffered a lightning strike while working in a field. He sustained severe burns and later succumbed to his injuries.

Heavy rainfall is affecting areas including Nainital, Almora, Dehradun, Mussoorie, Udham Singh Nagar, and Haldwani. Nainital, in particular, is experiencing flooding of streets, homes, and landmarks .

Rohit Thapliyal of the Dehradun Meteorological Centre said that an active western disturbance is causing light to moderate rainfall across Uttarakhand from June 13 to 18, with heavier downpours expected in Pithoragarh and Bageshwar.

He cautioned against venturing into streams and rivulets and urged heightened vigilance in landslide-prone zones.

After June 18, rainfall is expected to ease, bringing temperature relief. Thapliyal noted that the monsoon is gradually covering the state, especially the Kumaon division.

The state’s Disaster Management Department is on alert and ready to respond swiftly to any emergencies.