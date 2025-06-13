UP BJP’s wait for a new state chief continues

LUCKNOW: Even after five months past the party’s expected timeline, the wait for the new president of the Uttar Pradesh unit of the ruling BJP continues.

The delay is a hot topic in the political corridors of the state. Experts feel that the BJP is taking time to pick a leader who can lead the party not only through the upcoming panchayat elections but also the significant 2027 battle.

A section of leaders believes that the state will get a new chief only after the election of a new national BJP president. The term of the current UP BJP chief, Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, a Jat leader from western UP ended in January 2023, concurrent with BJP national president JP Nadda’s term.

Chaudhary was appointed UP BJP chief on August 29, 2022. At the time, he was the Panchayati Raj Minister in Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet.

The appointment was seen as an attempt to reach out to the influential Jat community, which had spearheaded the year-long farmers’ protest ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

While CM Yogi Adityanath hails from eastern UP, the party then sought regional balance by appointing Chaudhary. Incidentally, since Nadda’s term has been extended, Chaudhary’s term has also been extended.