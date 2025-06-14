AAP-led Punjab govt, Punjab Congress, Akali Dal object to 'One Nation One Election' in meeting with JPC

CHANDIGARH: The AAP-led Punjab government, Punjab Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal registered their strong objections to the ‘One Nation One Election’ proposal tabled by the BJP-led central government during a meeting with members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Saturday.

After attending a meeting convened by the Joint Parliamentary Committee under the chairmanship of PP Choudhary, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema described it as a direct assault on the fundamental structure and spirit of the Constitution of India as framed by Babasaheb Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

Cheema said that he, along with AAP State President Aman Arora, completely rejected the move. "This proposal by the BJP-led Union government is a hidden agenda designed to destroy the federal structure of the nation as enshrined in the Constitution of India, meticulously architected by Baba Saheb Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar," he said.

Referring to the amendments in the proposed Bill, Cheema said that the suggested amendments would effectively render the tenures of state assemblies subject to the discretion of the Union government, an alarming overreach incompatible with the federal framework enshrined in the Constitution. He said that this bill will further encourage the misuse of Article 356 and 360 by the Union government.

As per section 5 of part 2, if the Election Commission is of the opinion that the elections to any Legislative Assembly cannot be conducted along with the general election to the House of the People, it may make a recommendation to the President, to declare by an order, that the election to that Legislative Assembly may be conducted at a later date.

Citing this amendment, Cheema said that the BJP's One Nation One Election concept would ultimately backfire, as it would enable the Union government to conduct state elections at its convenience a year or two after general elections, rather than fulfilling the purpose of the proposal as being publicised.