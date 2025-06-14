AAP’s lone MLA withdraws support to Omar Abdullah government in J&K

SRINAGAR: The lone AAP MLA from Jammu and Kashmir, Mehraj Malik, on Saturday announced withdrawal of support to the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government in J&K UT.
The AAP MLA Mehraj announced his decision to withdraw support to the Omar Abdullah government on social media
"I, Mehraj Malik, MLA from Doda, hereby withdraw my support to NC in the government coalition. This decision has been taken in the best interest of my people of Jammu and Kashmir, whose trust and welfare will always be my top priority,” the AAP MLA posted on X, formerly twitter.
Before the formation of the government, the AAP MLA had extended support to Omar Abdullah in the formation of the government.
Malik’s exit does not pose any threat to Omar government, which enjoys a majority in the 90-member J&K Assembly.
The Omar Abdullah government has still got the support of 52 MLAs, which is six more the majority mark.
Malik, a firebrand AAP leader, had won the Assembly election from Doda seat in Jammu region.
In may this year, police registered an FIR against MLA Malik, who is AAP’s J&K president, for alleged defamation, criminal intimidation, and insulting modesty of a woman doctor and threat to hospital staff in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on complaint of a lady doctor.
In the complaint, the lady doctor alleged that Malik has used social media platforms to publicly issue threats and level abusive, gendered, and derogatory remarks against her.
The AAP MLA has remained in controversy and on March 17 a local court in Jammu issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against him in a case filed by ex minister Ghulam Mohammad Saroori for allegedly making false statements against him.