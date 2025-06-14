AAP’s lone MLA withdraws support to Omar Abdullah government in J&K

SRINAGAR: The lone AAP MLA from Jammu and Kashmir, Mehraj Malik, on Saturday announced withdrawal of support to the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government in J&K UT.

The AAP MLA Mehraj announced his decision to withdraw support to the Omar Abdullah government on social media

"I, Mehraj Malik, MLA from Doda, hereby withdraw my support to NC in the government coalition. This decision has been taken in the best interest of my people of Jammu and Kashmir, whose trust and welfare will always be my top priority,” the AAP MLA posted on X, formerly twitter.

Before the formation of the government, the AAP MLA had extended support to Omar Abdullah in the formation of the government.