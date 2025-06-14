Accused in Rs 252 crore drug racket deported from UAE after CBI-INTERPOL coordination

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has said that it has coordinated the deportation of Taher Salim Dola, a key accused in a synthetic drug case worth Rs 252 crore, from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to CBI officials, Dola, who is wanted by the Mumbai police for allegedly operating an illegal Mephedrone manufacturing unit in Maharashtra’s Sangli, arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on flight AI-984 from Dubai.

They said that Dola was arrested by Abu Dhabi police in January after INTERPOL issued a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against him on November 25, 2024, following a request from the Mumbai police through the CBI.

They went on to add that Dola’s location in the UAE was tracked through close coordination between the CBI, INTERPOL and the UAE authorities.