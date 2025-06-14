Accused in Rs 252 crore drug racket deported from UAE after CBI-INTERPOL coordination

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has said that it has coordinated the deportation of Taher Salim Dola, a key accused in a synthetic drug case worth Rs 252 crore, from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
According to CBI officials, Dola, who is wanted by the Mumbai police for allegedly operating an illegal Mephedrone manufacturing unit in Maharashtra’s Sangli, arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on flight AI-984 from Dubai.
They said that Dola was arrested by Abu Dhabi police in January after INTERPOL issued a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against him on November 25, 2024, following a request from the Mumbai police through the CBI.
They went on to add that Dola’s location in the UAE was tracked through close coordination between the CBI, INTERPOL and the UAE authorities.
“The International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU) of the CBI, in collaboration with NCB-Abu Dhabi, successfully facilitated Dola’s return through Interpol channels,” a senior CBI official said, adding: “He is a wanted subject in a major narcotics case under investigation by the Mumbai police.”
The CBI officials alleged that Dola has been accused of remotely managing a synthetic drug factory in Sangli from abroad, along with a few others. In March last year, Mumbai police seized 126.14 kg of Mephedrone - commonly known as ‘MD’ - from the illegal facility, with the contraband valued at approximately Rs 252 crore.
“During the probe, Look Out Circulars were issued against Dola and two others. The CBI later routed an extradition request through the Government of India, following Dola’s arrest in the UAE,” the official said.
Officials said the RCN, issued through INTERPOL, facilitates the arrest or detention of fugitives in member countries pending extradition or deportation. The CBI, as India’s National Central Bureau for INTERPOL, coordinates these efforts via its BHARATPOL platform. In recent years, over 100 wanted fugitives have been brought back to India through such cooperation.