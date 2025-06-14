Congress attacks Modi Govt for abstaining on Gaza ceasefire resolution in UN

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday attacked the Centre for abstaining from voting during the UNGA resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza and alleged that India's foreign policy is in shambles.

The opposition party also demanded answers from the government on whether India has abandoned its principled stand against war, against genocide, and for justice.

"It is now increasingly evident that our Foreign Policy is in shambles. Perhaps, PM Modi must now take a call on his EAM's repeated blunders and set some accountability," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said.

In a post on X, he said that 149 countries voted for a UNGA resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza while India was only one of the 19 countries that abstained.

"We virtually stand isolated by this step," he added.

Kharge further stated that the Congress had condemned the attacks by Hamas on the people of Israel on October 8 2023.

"We have consistently condemned the indiscriminate actions that included a siege of the Gaza Strip and bombings in it. 60,000 people have died and there is a widespread and horrific humanitarian crisis.

"Have we abandoned India's consistent stand advocating for a ceasefire, peace, and dialogue in the Middle East and West Asia?" he asked.