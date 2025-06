Draft framework proposes sweeping changes to transport systems for persons with disabilities

NEW DELHI: A new draft framework has proposed sweeping changes to transport systems to make them more accessible for persons with disabilities (PwDs), including mandatory wheelchair space in buses and Metro trains, step-free toilets at stations, level boarding ramps, and trained staff across air, rail and road transport networks.

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has invited comments and suggestions from the stakeholders and general public on the draft accessibility standards for the transport and mobility sector.

The draft 'Transport Accessibility Framework' has been prepared by the Strategic Accessibility Cell - Rights of Riders (SAC-RR).

It lays out detailed, enforceable standards across the transport chain from booking and boarding to infrastructure, vehicles and emergency response.

Most measures are marked non-negotiable, meaning they would be binding once the guidelines take effect.

The department said these draft standards, which identify non-negotiable rules, have been prepared to strengthen the creation of barrier-free environments in accordance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, and relevant rules.

According to the draft, all new buses procured under Central schemes must include low-floor entry, ramps, safety belts, and designated wheelchair areas.

Existing services such as PM eBus Sewa and Type III intercity buses would also be retrofitted with tested lifts or bridge ramps.

At least four priority seats with seatbelts are required in each bus for people with limited mobility.

Metro and rail platforms must deploy rubber gap fillers and boarding ramps, while coach doors and aisles must be widened to accommodate wheelchairs.